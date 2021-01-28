Arjun Kapoor Shares A Cute Post Of Doggo Maximus Resting; Says 'his Life Is A Weekend'

Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to share an adorable picture of his doggo Maximus. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about Maximus. On seeing this post, fans went on comment on all things happy and nice as they were all gaga over Maximus’ this picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor went on to share a picture of Maximus having a good time. In the picture, he can be seen lying down and relaxing during the bright daylight. One can also notice how adorably Maximus is resting in this picture. Arjun Kapoor also went on to give a slight glimpse of his house in this photo.

Along with this picture, the actor also penned a caption revealing details about the same. He wrote, “His life is a Long weekend... #Maximus”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive many likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went all gaga over the post, while some could not stop gushing on how cute Maximus is looking in the post. One of the users wrote, “omg this is so cute”. While the other one said, “likes x 100. Totally love this”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Parineeti's New Film Poster On His Instagram, Says 'what An Arrival'

This is not the first time the actor has been sharing pictures and videos of his pet. Arjun goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, and stories of his pet and also pens some sweet caption. During the lockdown, he has also been giving glimpses on how his pet spends the day with him being around. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a picture looking too cute as he poses for the camera. Along with the pic, Arjun also wrote, “What’s up human still at home? Want to click me again.... Chalo cool I’ll smile this time!!!”. Take a look at a few posts of Arjun Kapoor being with their pets.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Stunning Picture Of The Sun-painted Sky From His Trip To Jaisalmer

Also read | Is Arjun Kapoor Next Film Titled, 'Chiraunjee'? His Recent Insta Story Drops Major Hint

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Takes To Instagram To Share A Dreamy Picture Clicked By A Mysterious "Her"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.