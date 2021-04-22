Arjun Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Into His 'work From Home'; Read More

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to give his fans a small glimpse into his 'Work from home' set up. The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in September last year and has been following the covid guidelines this year by staying indoors. Check out Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor's 'work from home'

While Bollywood battles the new wave of the novel virus, many can be seen carrying on with their work at home. Adding to the list is Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor who shared his 'Work from home' scenario with his fans on his Instagram handle. Sharing a snap of his online meeting, Arjun simply wrote 'work from home' on his Instagram story.

Pic credit: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

A look into Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 11 million followers on Instagram, he actively updates his fans with pictures from his professional activities while also sharing his personal moments. Recently, Arjun shared a fun post of multiple pictures and videos from his 'retro style' photoshoot. In another post, Arjun shared a compilation of photos of his mini-photo shoot on a sofa. Recently, Arjun also celebrated seven years of his movie 2 States alongside Alia Bhatt by posting a compilation video of the scenes from the movie.

Arjun Kapoor's latest movies

The actor previously starred in Dipakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. He is now all set to grace the big screen in the upcoming romantic comedy Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. He took to his Instagram to share the new trailer of his movie where many showed their support to the actor's new release. Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram to share the new trailer with her fans.

The plot of the movie will revolve around a grandson, played by Arjun Kapoor. The character will set on a journey filled with comic twists and unexpected turns to fulfill his dying grandmother's last wish. The cast of Sardar Ka Grandson will also include Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and R. Bhakti Klein.

Pic credit: Arjun Kapoor IG

