Arjun Kapoor Shares Adorable Childhood Photo Of Cousin Rhea Kapoor On Her Birthday

For the occasion of Rhea Kapoor's birthday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a photo of himself with her on his Instagram handle from their childhood. In the photo, the two kids can be seen dancing at what looks like a party. Arjun shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday chic child !!! Let’s dance our way into another 30 odd years of having a blast @rheakapoor #partyforabit". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Rhea Kapoor's birthday post

Arjun and Rhea Kapoor's photos often prompt many responses from dedicated fans of the family. As Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback with his younger sibling on her birthday, many of their fans took to Instagram to shower the siblings with compliments and praises. Many fans commented calling the picture "cute", "super" and "best throwback" while others left their birthday wishes for Bollywood movie producer Rhea Kapoor. Some fans simply commented on the photo leaving "awws" along with a few heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions to Arjun Kapoor's childhood photo below.

More about Arjun Kapoor's movies and IG updates

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is a popular icon on Instagram as evident via his following of more than 11 million. The actor has been in a relationship with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora since 2017. The two often posts pictures with one another on their respective Instagram handles. Arjun Kapoor is set to appear in a number of upcoming films.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming black comedy thriller film Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film is set to release on March 19, 2021. Arjun will also appear in the upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson which is slated for a 2021 release. Kapoor will also appear in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaaferi, all of whom will play lead roles. The film is also slated to release on September 10, 2021. Arjun also has a project lined up for the next year which will be the upcoming psychological thriller film, Ek Villain Returns. The film will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles and is scheduled to be released theatrically on Feb 11, 2022.

