Arjun Kapoor Shares Bunch Of Pictures In 'Retro Filter', Fans Call His Look 'classic'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is quite an active social media user. He recently took to his Instagram to share a bunch of retro pictures dressed in retro outfits, looking like a hero straight from the 80s. Along with his retro outfits, the actor clicked pictures with a retro background and also added a retro filter to give it a more authentic look. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's retro look below.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Retro Look

Arjun Kapoor looked like a gangster straight out of the 80s movie, in his recent Retro post on Instagram. He wore a light brown silk shirt and paired with a pair of black high-waist bell-bottom pants. He wore a long brown overcoat which ended right above his knees. Arjun Kapoor opted for a pair of sunglasses, which complemented his retro look. Arjun Kapoor kept his hairstyle stylish by tying a small pony at the ends. He shared a bunch of pictures with the Retro as well as the Monochrome filter. He was seen holding a parrot on his arm in some of his pictures.

Popular Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim left a comment under Arjun Kapoor's latest photo on Instagram. Like many of Arjun Kapoor's photos on the gram, his retro picture was also loved by his fans. One of his followers commented 'Fire' under his picture while one complimented him by leaving a comment 'Classic' under the picture. Amongst his many followers who left several emojis under the picture was one fan who praised the actor's personality and commented in the comment section. Check out some other comments below.

Arjun Kapoor's movies to look forward to

Arjun Kapoor has a number of films lined up to be released. He will be seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police and Ek Villian returns. His upcoming film Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy film directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautami, and Javed Jaffery along with Arjun. His other film Ek Villian Returns is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek villain and will star John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, along with Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

(Image source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

