Arjun Kapoor Shares First Teaser Of Music Video 'Dil Hai Deewana'; Netizens Say 'amazing'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared the first teaser of his upcoming music video Dil Hai Deewana. The video opened with the popular soundtrack of Arjun's uncle and actor Anil Kapoor's entry song in the film Ram Lakhan. As the video progressed, the female lead of the upcoming music video appeared. The video featured a handful of snippets of the upcoming song. Meanwhile, a voiceover in the 30-second-long teaser can be heard saying, "A story of the good, the bad and the pretty".

Instagramming the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote a short caption that read, "A love story that is filled with fun! #DilHaiDeewana Teaser out now" while adding that the song will be releasing on April 17, 2021. Interestingly, popular singers Darshan Raval and Zara Khan will lend their voice to the song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the upcoming song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao has donned the hat of the director.

Arjun Kapoor starrer Dil Hai Deewana's' teaser out:

Within an hour, the video managed to garner more than 45k views and is still counting. Many from the Namaste England actor's 11.3M Instagram family registered their response in the comments section. A section of fans flooded it with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, "amazing" and "excited", among many others, were a common sight. An Instagram user wrote, "super combo of the good, bad and pretty" while another added, "another dance number".

Interestingly, two days before the release of the teaser, the Gunday actor had unveiled the first-look posters of the song, while announcing that it will start streaming from April 17, 2021. The posters gave a glimpse of Arjun''s "good" and "bad" side in the song. "When you find the perfect one for yourself, then the heart goes complete ‘Deewana’!", read an excerpt of his caption to one of his earlier posts.

On the professional front, the 35-year actor, who was last seen in the historical drama Panipat, will be next seen in the second instalment of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. The Mohit Suri-directorial will mark the actor's first on-screen collaboration with Tara Sutaria. Apart from them, John Abraham and Disha Patni will also play the lead in the upcoming film.

