Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His 'spice And Saucy' Weekend; Malaika Arora Reacts

Popular B-town couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, never misses a chance to express their love to each other. Whether it be partying together or with friends, the duo is always spotted hand in hand with each other. Recently, Arjun gave a glimpse of his 'spice and saucy' weekend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Half Girlfriend actor dropped a picture of a Korean spicy sauce and wrote, "She knows how to add the spice and make things saucy. (LITERALLY)." Soon after Arjun shared this on his Instagram story, Malaika reposted the same on hers as she wrote, "Hehehe ur addicted...."

Arjun Kapoor is currently missing Malaika

It seems like Arjun, who is currently busy with the shooting of Kuttey, is missing his ladylove. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is spending time with her girl gang over a weekend getaway. The couple has often faced criticism about the age gap between them. Kapoor has addressed the criticism in an interview as Masala!. He mentioned that celebrities 'don’t even look at 90%' of the trolls on social media and called them 'fake'. He stated that his personal life is his 'prerogative' and as long as he was being recognised for his work, 'the rest is all just a lot of noise'. Arjun mentioned that people should not be impacted by the age difference between a couple and they should 'live, let live and move on'.

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, the Gunday actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." Apart from that, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kuttey, for which he is currently shooting. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film will also star Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor