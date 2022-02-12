Arjun Kapoor Shares His Favourite Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Films To Watch On Valentine's Day

Many are immersed in the preparation of celebrating the day of love, Valentine's Day, on February 14. From flowers to dinner reservations, people have several activities planned out for the special day to spend some quality time with their loved ones and make them feel extra special. Bollywood celebrities are no exception as recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a great idea with his followers to spend Valentine's Day with their loved ones.

Arjun Kapoor recommends these romantic films for Valentine's Day

Taking to his Instagram on February 12, the 36-year-old actor shared a video compiling some of the most critically acclaimed romantic dramas of Bollywood. Interestingly, he seemed to have given a shoutout to the celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali as Kapoor featured his directorial ventures in the list. He shared the video with the caption, ''February means love, and love means @imtiazaliofficial 💯 #ArjunRecommends.''

Arjun Kapoor's recommendation list included Imtiaz Ali's films like Tamasha, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Socha Na Tha. Many of his followers seemed to have agreed with his choices of films as one netizen wrote, ''Love Imtiaz's movie..anyday I can watch n the last scene of Socha Na tha is the cutest'' On the other hand, one fan listed some of Arjun Kapoor's popular romantic dramas by writing, ''2 STATES 😍 ISHAQZADE ❤️❤️❤️ HALF Girlfriend ❤️ Ki&ka.''

More about Arjun Kapoor

On the work front, the actor is busy filming his upcoming Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial Kuttey. In an interview with ANI, the actor opened up about his profound experience while filming the movie by saying, ''Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me,'' He added, ''I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of. I have become a better performer by just being on this set."

Kuttey is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal along with Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Along with Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Tabu.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/tamashaofficial/i_am_delhites