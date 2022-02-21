Arjun Kapoor Shares How 'Ranbir Kapoor The Artist' Emerged In Agra, Tags Alia Bhatt

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently in Uttar Pradesh to attend the grand wedding of veteran director Luv Ranjan. The event had in attendance many A-lister celebrities from Bollywood including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and more. The pictures and videos from the event in Agra made rounds on the internet as celebrities stunned in their white traditional attires.

However, fans received a rather unique glimpse into the event, courtesy of actor Arjun Kapoor who recently wrapped filming his upcoming Kuttey. While the attendees were busy with the ceremonies, the 36-year-old's latest post suggests that the actor took some time out to visit one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, with Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, although actor Alia Bhatt, the latter's partner, did not attend the wedding, Arjun made sure to include her in the post.

Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt

Taking to his Instagram on February 17, Arjun Kapoor posted an extremely close-up picture from his visit to the Taj Mahal. In the caption, he mentioned Ranbir Kapoor and said how he and the Taj Mahal brought out the artist in the Brahmastra actor. He wrote, ''When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me...''. Moreover, the actor tagged Alia Bhatt on the picture of the Taj Mahal seemingly teasing Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills.

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

As mentioned earlier, the actor recently finished filming debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial venture Kuttey and marked the end of the schedule by changing his look. He also reflected on his journey on the sets by writing, ''Today, I’m 17 films old! It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to become so many characters and live so many lives!'' He further wrote, ''@aasmaanbhardwaj it’s been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I’m sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can’t wait for people to see the world that you have created''

Kuttey is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal along with Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Along with Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Tabu.

