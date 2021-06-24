Arjun Kapoor Shares One 'predictable' Thing About Him; Reveals His 'favourite Colour'

Arjun Kapoor frequently takes to his social media handles to interact with his fans. Recently, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor spoke about his favourite colour and how his love for it is rather predictable. On June 23, 2021, Arjun Kapoor's Instagram followers saw him post a few photos of himself, wearing a blue and white outfit as he spoke about ‘predictability.’ “Some things are predictable about me,” he started off with, in the caption.

Arjun Kapoor's latest post reveals his favourite colour

Rocking well-styled long hair, with a dark blue shirt left unbuttoned, a white T-shirt underneath it, a black necklace and a pair of black sunglasses, the Ishaqzaade debutant posed for the photos confidently. “One of them is my love for my favourite color,” concluded the caption of Arjun Kapoor's latest post on the platform. He added a blue heart emoji towards the end, which confirmed it was his favourite colour indeed.

Friends and fans react to Arjun's post

Navya Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, took to the comments section of Arjun Kapoor’s post and left an enthusiastic comment saying, “Jai Mata Di Let’s ROCK!” On the other hand, the Housefull 3 actor, Riteish Deshmukh complimented Arjun’s look. “Looking smashing my friend,” read Deshmukh’s comment, while he added some heart emojis in the green colour. Kapoor’s post on Instagram, which has surpassed one lakh and fifty-four thousand likes now, also saw his fans praising his good looks while some of them expressed their love for him as well. “And your hair being on point always,” and “And for me is my love for u,” wrote a few fans, while many others flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

More about Arjun Kapoor's photos and videos on his Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's photos on his social media handle often feature his family members and his loved ones. The actor celebrated Father’s Day recently, with his father, Boney Kapoor, and sisters, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. The photos from the celebrations showcased their togetherness as they giggled away while posing for the selfies. A few days later, Arjun also shared a Reels video, which revealed his new tattoo of ‘A’ and the Ace illustration. “She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A,” read the caption, along with an Ace, heart and winky-face emoji.

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

