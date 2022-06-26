Arjun Kapoor Shares Pic From Paris On Birthday With Note To Late Mom; 'I Miss You But...'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26 and several friends and co-stars of the actor from the film industry extended their best wishes to him. The actor is enjoying his special day in Paris with his girlfriend, dancer-reality TV judge Malaika Arora and the duo has been sharing several glimpses from their dreamy vacation. The Birthday Boy has now shared a glimpse of himself from Paris and penned down a note to his late mother Mona Kapoor, who breathed her last in 2012.

Arjun Kapoor's birthday post for late mom

The Ishaqzaade artiste took to his social media account and shared a picture of himself from Paris. He looked dapper in a simple white shirt and black pant combo as he wore sunglasses and gazed into the distance. In the caption, he expressed how much he misses his mom as he turned a year older. However, he was certain she would always be watching over him.

He wrote, "Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up... I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever". Several actors and friends took to the comments section to assure Arjun that his mom was definitely proud of him and wished him the best on his big day.

Have a look at the post here

Arjun Kapoor's birthday trip to Paris with Malaika Arora

The happy couple jetted off to the city of love to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday and have been sharing glimpses from their time together online. Most recently, Arjun shared a series of selfies featuring himself and Malaika against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Malaika wore a white robe, as she smiled from ear to ear with her beau, who donned an olive green tank top. Arjun captioned the picture, "Eiffel (I feel) good... I knew I would..." and fans from across the globe poured in love for the duo.

Malaika Arora shared a special birthday wish for Arjun as she posted a picture of him from their candlelight date. She was also seen feeding him in a short clip she shared online. She wished Arjun the best as she wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday. (sic)"