Arjun Kapoor Shares Pic Of New Car With A 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Reference; See Post

Arjun Kapoor on June 20 took to his Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his new ride. The actor posed with his new car, which was a Jaguar Land Rover. The actor was seen donning a casual look with a white graphic t-shirt paired with black jeans and blue sneakers. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Arjun Kapoor also added a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar reference to it.

Kapoor posted the picture and thanked the company for his ride. He also added, "'Faraar' hone ka naya bahana with my new Land Rover". The actor also added the hashtag #Defender to the caption. Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar played the lead role alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Fans in a huge number flooded the comment section pouring compliments on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post. Actor Karan Wahi commented, "Defender ON & OFF the field". Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, and several others appreciated Kapoor for the post. Check out the fan reactions.

Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor portrayed the role of Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya who is a Haryanavi police officer in the movie. Helmed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, it also stars Parineeti Chopra who portrayed the role of Sandeep. The movie is a story about a man and woman who are two completely different people. Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor) is a Haryana police officer while Sandeep Walia (Parineeti Chopra) is a top executive at a bank. However, they come together because of their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other, as they find out that Sandeep's boss is trying to hunt them down.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story to thank Dibakar Banerjee as well as his co-star Tarun Gahlot to help him in the journey of his character. The actor shared a candid picture of him reading scripts with Dibakar and Gahlot. In the story, the 35-year-old actor stated how Gahlot was his "Guiding Force" who helped him find the voice and also instructed him with every word. His story read "After Dibakar Banerjee it was Tarun Gahlot who helped me in my journey. It was him in every word I spoke. He really was a guiding force to help me find my voice. He taught me the lingo, the diction the thought process of the words being spoken the way they were... he is one of the people who helped me find Pinky. Find him in the first shot of the film," along with a smiling emoticon.

Promo Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram