Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures Of 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Cast, Fans Call It 'adorable'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film titled Sardar Ka Grandson. Sardar Ka Grandson cast includes actors like Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan playing pivotal roles. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming flick and Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post, where he shared the cast's adorable throwback pictures.

Arjun Kapoor shares Sardar Ka Grandson cast's unseen pictures on Instagram

Finding Fanny star Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram earlier today and shared a 1.30-minute-long video, that featured throwback and childhood pictures of all the actors in the upcoming Netflix drama film. Arjun's caption read, "Keep your doors open, we're on our way to visit you with the #SardarKaGrandson family!" The video started with the words, 'Memories take you to all kinds of places." The adorable video also had John Abraham's family pictures, where he could be seen posing with his siblings and parents. The short video featured Soni Razdan's pictures where she could be seen with baby Alia sitting on her lap. Arjun Kapoor also shared his childhood pictures where he could be seen with his late mother Mona Kapoor.

Fan reactions on Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

Arjun Kapoor has a following of 11.3 million people on Instagram and his latest video garnered close to 10k views within one hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Ishaqzaade actor bombarded the comments section with heart and heart-eyed emojis, calling it precious. While one fan commented saying, "Awesome team !!! And so many adorable Characters!!! Cant wait", another one wrote, "this was so emotional".

A few days back, the team of Sardar Ka Grandson had released a couple of pictures from the movie as they announced the Netflix film. Moreover, Neena Gupta shall portray the role of a grandmother in a wheelchair. The post was captioned as, “Gather up your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to Netflix."

