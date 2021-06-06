Arjun Kapoor Shares Video To Celebrate 10 Years In Film Industry, Calls It 'life, Passion'

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has delivered several hits since the time he has stepped into the showbiz world, recently celebrated 10 years in the entertainment industry. The versatile actor who made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Ishaqzaade, took to Instagram and posted a video while sharing his fondness of being on the film set. The video was a compilation of all the memories of the actor starting from behind the camera to on-screen where he created charm with his craft.

Arjun Kapoor completes 10 years in the film industry

Sharing a throwback video, he wrote, "I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion, and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets." He further credited film sets for helping him to constantly improve as an actor and said, "They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!"

Before stepping into the shoes of an actor, Arjun had reportedly worked as an assistant director on many hit movies, such as Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, No Entry and Wanted, before making his debut with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra. Other prominent films of the actor include Aurangzeb, Gunday, Ki & Ka, Panipat, Mubarkaan, Half Girlfriend, and more where he left no stone unturned to impress fans with her charm and persona.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently basking in the success of his two latest releases including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra and Sardar ka Grandson alongside Neena Gupta. He also has a couple of films in his kitty including Ek Villain returns along with John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and more. On the other hand, he will also feature in Bhoot Police which has an ensemble star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Saif Ali Khan.

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.