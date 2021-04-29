Arjun Kapoor, Sister Anshula Raise Rs 1 Crore To Help People Struggling Amid COVID Crisis

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have managed to raise over â‚¹1 crore to provide relief to over 30,000 people and their families, who are struggling during the ongoing pandemic. While speaking about the same, Arjun Kapoor said to ANI, "The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way. Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. I'm happy that we have helped about 30,000 people pan India and raised 1 crore to help aid those in crisis."

Arjun Kapoor on raising â‚¹1 crore

The Ishaqzaade actor further added, "From monthly ration kits to hot meals, to cash in hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for COVID-19 prevention, the initiative has managed to touch the lives of many and hopefully has helped them in a small way to fight the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact."

The 2 States actor shared that he is really happy to have lent a helping hand during the crisis. The actor asserted, "I had invested my life's savings for this venture and it makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times."

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film, released on March 19 this year, marked the third collaboration of the lead pair. Months after the release of the film, Arjun was featured in Darshan Raval's music video, titled Dil Hai Deewana. The song was an instant hit.

Currently, Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sardar Ka Grandson. While sharing the trailer, Arjun Kapoor had written, "Sardar ka grandson isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back a home". The trailer of the Netflix film has promised to take audiences on a family drama featuring a Punjabi family residing in Amritsar. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will feature Neena Gupta, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles while Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham will make a special appearance.