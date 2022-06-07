Arjun Kapoor Slams A Body-shaming Comment; Gets Support From Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor has often opened up about his mental health struggles and how he chose to lead a healthy life. The actor has gone through some major transformations for his different roles in various movies. However, the actor often shares his love for food and different cuisines. As he recently posted a picture of him enjoying a plate of momos, an Instagram user body-shamed him and claimed he can never get into shape. Arjun Kapoor gave a befitting reply to the Instagram user and received support from his trainer, Malaika Arora and colleague Anushka Sharma for the same.

As Arjun Kapoor recently shared a photo of himself enjoying a plate of momos, an Instagram user tagged his trainer Drew Neal and body-shamed the actor. The user wrote, "@drewnealpt man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape." "He is a rich boy with no mentality bro," the user added.

Arjun Kapoor reacted to the comment and penned how being in shape does not mean having a muscular body. He pointed out the misconception of a healthy body and wrote, "So according to people like u(you) being in shape is just having cuts on ur(your) body... the shift in mentality the ability to show up and push hard to smile thru (through) a session to eat clean to be disciplined in adversity to make each session count and improve ur actual health and strength and posture and ability to push isn't the point of working out right???"

The actor further slammed the Instagram user, who had a muscular photo as his display picture. The Bhoot Police star wrote, "We should all just look like ur(your) Display picture... that's a sad way of looking at fitness..." "And where the mentality is concerned I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face I don't hide behind a pic of a torso," he added.

Arjun Kapoor further penned a long note mentioning how people believe that "fitness is always about having the best looking body." He further added that fitness is actually about staying happy and calm. The actor also mentioned how he always "encourages anyone who's ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle."

Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma support Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently added a screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's story on her Instagram handle to support him. Praising Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora wrote, "Well said @arjunkapoor n don't ever let these trolls n criticism dull ur shine." "More power to you n ur journey," she added. Anushka Sharma also reshared the story and praised Arjun Kapoor for his befitting reply.

