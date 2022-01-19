Arjun Kapoor 'sneakily' Captures Candid Picture Of Sister Anshula With Dog; Latter Reacts

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and gave his fans and followers a candid glimpse of his sister, Anshula Kapoor with their dog. The picture saw the latter hugging the dog and the actor called it 'precious'. Anshula also commented on the picture and expressed her love to her brother even though he clicked the picture 'sneakily'.

Arjun Kapoor shares candid picture of Anshula Kapoor and dog

Arjun Kapoor's dog, Maximus often makes it to the Bollywood actor's Instagram account and this time, the actor also included his sister Anshula Kapoor in the picture. Anshula was seen sitting on the floor and wrapping her arms around the dog as she wore a pink t-shirt. The actor captioned the picture, "My precious 💜" and Anshula immediately took to the comments section. She wrote, "Love youuuuu even when you’re sneakily capturing candids ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Arjun often shared glimpses of his dog online and recently did so as he declared that we all live in Maximus' world. He shared a video of the furry pet running and jumping around the house. He also included glimpses of him instructing his pet to jump up on the sofa and won fans' hearts. Several netizens took to the comments section and expressed their love for the dog. The caption read, "It’s Maximus’ world. We’re just living in it. 😶‍🌫️"

Arjun Kapoor was recently in the news after he took it upon himself to dismiss the rumours around his break-up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Several rumours began to do the rounds that suggested the long-time couple had parted ways, and the actor dismissed the 'shady rumoured' as he posted a black and white picture of the duo. The actor penned down in the caption, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️"

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor