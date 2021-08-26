Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor And Others Send Warm Wishes To Mohit Marwah On 37th Birthday

Bollywood Actor Mohit Marwah is celebrating his 37th birthday today on August 26. The actor has had warm wishes pouring in since midnight. The Kapoor clan also wished their first cousin through social media. Here is how Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others wished Mohit Marwah with heartfelt birthday notes.

Arjun Kapoor wishes Mohit Marwah with cousin's photo

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with his cousins from Rhea Kapoor's intimate wedding reception. The photo had Mohit Marwah stading at the centre. To wish the actor, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the most good looking man who always holds centre court & fort whether it’s a picture, a party or a personal moment... @mohitmarwah may this one be your best yet..." Mohit Marwah commented on the photo to thank the Ishaqzaade actor.

Shanaya Kapoor shares photo from her Rakhi celebration with Marwah

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor shared a photo with Mohit Marwah from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In the photo, Shanaya was seen hugging Marwah while wearing pink coloured short kurta and sharara. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, "bro," and added some heart, teddy bear, and party hat emojis.

Sonam Kapoor's heartfelt wish for Mohit Marwah

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note for Mohit Marwah. The actor called Marwah "Kannu Bhaiya" and shared his photo. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling Kannu bhaiya. Here's to you being your charming best, forever and always. Love you." The actor also added a yellow heart emoji in the story.

Anshula Kapoor pens a long note for Mohit Marwah

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also sent warm wishes for Mohit Marwah. Anshula Kapoor shared a photo from Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Arjun Kapoor and Marwah. Anshula penned a long note sharing how Mohit Marwah is her constant. It read, "Happy birthday @mohitmarwah bhaiya.❤️ You always show up for the ones you hold dear to your heart, you always have my back even if I don’t realize it that I need you to, and you are always that one constant who is only just a message away. For this and for infinite more reasons I am blessed to be your sister. This year is full of so many firsts for you, and I hope that every one of them fulfils all of your heart’s desires in every way possible. I love you. 💕."

