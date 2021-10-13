Arjun Kapoor Sounds Excited About His Upcoming Projects; 'All Films Equally Diverse'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is excited about his interesting line-up of upcoming projects that are 'diverse' in terms of scripts. Arjun recently opened up about his upcoming projects and credited Dibakar Banerjee's taut thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as the game-changer of his career.

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way which audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film," Arjun was quoted by ANI.

He played the role of a suspended Haryanvi cop in the black comedy-drama which also starred Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor credits 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' for changing the course of his career

The Ishaqzaade actor currently has three films lined up including Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut directorial 'Kuttey', and Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer'.

"The success of SAPF has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic visions. The Ladykiller and Kuttey are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate!" he added.

Talking about his upcoming films, Arjun was quoted by ANI,

"I'm excited about my line-up as it's a great mix of masala commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and also genre-bending entertainers like Kuttey and The Lady Killer. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."

More on Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Bhoot Police which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.

Recently, he announced his next film The Lady Killer and also dropped his first look.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar[sic]."

Take a look:

(Image:Arjunkapoor/Instagram)