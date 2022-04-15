Arjun Kapoor Spills The Beans About Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora, Here's What He Said

B-town much loved couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan had made their relationship official when the latter wished the 2 States actor with an adorable Instagram post. The two soon became the talk of the town for their 12 year age difference. Fans are definitely excited to see their favourite actor tie the knot with his beau Malaika and here's proof of it.

Arjun Kapoor spills the beans about his marriage plans with Malaika Arora

An Instagram handle reportedly texted the Half Girlfriend actor, "Shaadi Kab?" The actor, hilariously reacting to it, said, "hard question", adding, "I’ll get married when u reveal ur identity…" The question by a fan came soon after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding at the latter's Vastu residence in the presence of close friends and family. The small chat was shared by a fashion policing Instagram account, Diet Sabya. Have a look:

'It hurts you temporarily': Arjun on online trolling

Arjun and Malaika are often subjected to online trolling and criticism for their age difference. Breaking the silence on the same during a chat with Hindustan Times, he had said that it hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. He further added, "You’ve to let them be. I guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!"

Arjun Kapoor on the professional front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kuttey, for which he is currently shooting. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film will also star Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.

Adding to the list is director Mudassar Aziz's next project, which will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu under the banner of Pooja Films. According to Pinkvilla reports, the actor-director duo has been discussing their first-ever collaboration for a while now, with the paperwork being done.

Image: Instagram/@bollywoodfanclub97