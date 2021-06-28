Arjun Kapoor Suggests Business Idea To Katrina Kaif, Latter Says 'Model For Us'

As Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26, wishes poured in from scores of fans and celebs from the industry. While Arjun replied to most of the posts, he replied to his friend Katrina Kaif's wish for him with a unique request. The Sooryavanshi star posted a picture of Kapoor on his birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor. May this year bring you all the love peace and happiness."

As soon as the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor stumbled upon the same, he revealed the gift that he wants from Katrina. Arjun said that he wants her to launch a men's line of Kay By Katrina and make him the face of it. Kaif's response was quick as she wrote that her brand is for men also and that he can come and model for it right away.

Arjun suggests a business idea to Katrina, she reacts

Meanwhile, an old pic of Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had surfaced on the internet which had given a glimpse of the duo's transformation. The pic was shared by the former on the occasion of the latter's birthday in 2018. Arjun had written that Kaif is his partner in crime but they refrain from discussing it on social media. He had also said that he wanted to do a film with her. Not only this, but the duo had also shared a screenshot of their video conference during the lockdown.

On his birthday, Arjun Kapoor's photos with his girlfriend Malaika Arora also took the internet by storm. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actor posted an adorable unseen pic and went on to call him her 'sunshine'. The post went massively viral as many including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Rahul Khanna, dropped hearts.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several movies lined up. He will be seen in the upcoming movie Ek Villain 2, alongside Disha Patani and John Abraham. The film was announced this year in March. Arjun has Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film is directed by Pawan Kirpalani. The makers revealed a poster and said "Get ready to scream with laughter".

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR/ KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.