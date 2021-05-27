Arjun Kapoor Surprised With His 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Character's Popularity

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is now available to watch on the digital platform. The film has been garnering praise from fans and critics ever since its release. And now Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of Pinky in the movie, took to Instagram to share his excitement about the same.

Arjun Kapoor on his 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' character

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a happy picture of his and penned a note revealing details about his character. In the picture, Arjun is seen striking a simple pose with a pink background. He is also all smiles for the camera. The actor donned a printed sweatshirt, ripped jeans and completed the look with brown and white sneakers and a simple silver chain. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Never knew pink-y will become everyone’s new favourite! #Throwback". Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram below.

As soon as Arjun shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s performance in the film, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Looking very lean buddy”. Another user wrote, “uff, that smile stole my heart. Also, loved your performance”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Arjun Kapoor confirmed the news in an Instagram post to his fans. "An intense and thrilling story. Watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar on @primevideoin", he told his fans.

Kapoor shared a poster from the film, which depicted Parineeti and his faces merging, with the title of the film flashing across the top. The film was released in theatres on March 19, 2021, after being delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to be released on March 20, 2020. Take a look at the post below.

About the film

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is about a woman named Sandeep Kaur Walia, played by Parineeti Chopra, who commits a major corporate crime. She must flee her former life in order to avoid being convicted. Sandeep runs into Satinder Dahiya, aka Pinky, a regular driver. She begs him to assist her in crossing the border and leaving India so she can live a different life. Pinky is later revealed to be a Haryanvi cop hired to keep an eye on her and figure out her motive.

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.