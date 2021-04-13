Arjun Kapoor Takes His New Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore For A Ride

Actor Arjun Kapoor is now a proud owner of a brand new Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition model SUV which is worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Kapoor was spotted taking his car on a ride when the paparazzi captured him in Mumbai.

On his 32nd birthday, the actor had gifted himself a Maserati Levante. Arjun will next be seen in a music video, Dil Hai Deewana, by T-Series.

See Pic —

Arjun Kapoor's movies:

Since his debut in 2012, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of films such as Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Gunday, Panipat, Tevar, and Namaste England, amongst others. The actor has been seen in characters ranging from a house-husband to an outlaw to a warrior prince.

As far as the latest addition to the list of Arjun Kapoor's movies are concerned, the actor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a Dibaker Bannerjee directorial that saw Kapoor teaming up with his frequent collaborator, Saina star Parineeti Chopra. The film opened to polarizing reviews and received a rating of 4.4 on IMDb.

He will reportedly be seen next in Sardar Ka Grandson. On February 27, the Panipat actor took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of glimpses from the much-awaited film and revealed that it will exclusively be releasing on the streaming giant, Netflix. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the Sardar Ka Grandson cast boasts of Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in the lead roles and will also mark special appearances by John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.