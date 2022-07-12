Arjun Kapoor Takes 'Naagin' Lessons From Tejasswi Prakash During 'Ek Villain 2' Promotions

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming and much-awaited film Ek Villain Returns. The actor will co-star, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani for the first time in the film. While the movie is a few weeks away from its release in theatres, its cast is currently busy with promotions. As Arjun Kapoor recently visited the sets of Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural show Naagin 6.

As the actor posed with Tejasswi Prakash for pictures, he also learned some Naagin steps from the latter.

Arjun Kapoor is visiting several TV shows and events for the promotions of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The actor recently paid a visit to Naagin 6 set where he met with Tejasswi Prakash. A

video of the two is currently surfacing on the internet in which the Gunday star could be seen taking some Naagin lessons from Tejasswi Prakash. The Bigg Boss 14 winner donned a shimmery sleeveless silver-coloured dress, while Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black outfit. In the clip, Tejasswi Prakash teaches Arjun Kapoor to pose like a Naagin. She further also helps him wave like her.

Both Arjun Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash also took to their Instagram handles to share a video from Ek Villain Returns promotions. In the clip, the two could be seen donning yellow masks as they did a quick dance routine to the latest track Dil. In the caption, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "When Naagin met Ek Villain and Dil played on loop." Watch the video here.

More about Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns is the official sequel to the 2014 romance drama Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The forthcoming movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and will see John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

While the movie is set to hit the theatres on July 29, its makers have already dropped its trailer. The clip begins with the introduction of a serial killer, played by John Abraham, who kills women with one-sided lovers. It further features Arjun Kapoor and his love interest in the film, Tara Sutaria. The drama intensifies as John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor come face-to-face, while Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani unveil their mysterious sides.

Image: Varinder Chawla