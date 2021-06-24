Arjun Kapoor Talks About 'Ek Villain Returns', Says He Has 'full Faith' In It

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, is soon going to be starring in Ek Villain’s sequel, Ek Villain Returns. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the actor revealed that Ek Villain Returns is not a brainless film, despite being a mainstream one. The Ishaqzaade debutant spoke in detail about his thoughts on the upcoming Mohit Suri film that he will be seen essaying a lead role in and here’s what he had to say.

Arjun Kapoor opens up about doing different kinds of films

Earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which garnered him a lot of praises. Talking about one of his next releases, Ek Villain Returns, which comes after the Dibakar Banerjee directorial, Kapoor stated his belief that it was crucial to keep testing oneself. According to him, he should be able to execute all different types of films, whether it is a Mohit Suri one or a film by Dibakar Banerjee. The actor added that just like Banerjee’s films, there also exists cinema in Mohit Suri’s style and that the latter is an experienced director.

Ek Villain Returns is 'not a frivolous film'

Arjun Kapoor remarked that Ek Villain Returns is nowhere near being a ‘frivolous film.’ Although mainstream, it is not ‘brainless’ according to him. He shared his excitement about the film’s characters and a plot consisting of twists and turns. Not only is Kapoor excited about Mohit Suri directing Ek Villain Returns, but he is also looking forward to his music and the way the actors will be portrayed on the screen by the filmmaker.

Arjun has 'full faith' in Ek Villain Returns

Nervousness about the release of Ek Villain Returns seems to not even be nearing the periphery of Arjun Kapoor’s mindset. In fact, he emphasised the importance of attempting to do diverse films, while maintaining a balance between them. ‘Full faith’ is what Arjun has in the upcoming Mohit Suri film. While Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh were in the Ek Villain cast, Arjun Kapoor will be a part of the Ek Villain Returns cast, along with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, all of who will star in pivotal roles.

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

