Arjun Kapoor Talks About Girlfriend Malaika Arora, Says He "learns From Her Everyday"

Celebritiy couples have been making headlines in Bollywood lately; whether it's couples travelling to dreamy destinations or simply posting cute videos from their homes. Bollywood star couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been going strong since 2017, often posting pictures with one another. Even when the couple hadn't disclosed their relationship to the public, they always had nice things to say about each other whenever asked to comment. In Arjun Kapoor's latest interaction with a media outlet, the actor was all praises for his lady love, Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor talks about Malaika Arora

In an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun Kapoor got candid about his relationship with Malaika Arora revealing what he loves about her the most. Kapoor revealed he loves how "dignified" she is, explaining his reasons. He mentioned how Malaika had started working at the young age of 20, and was always an independant woman with "her own personality". Arjun also spoke about how he had never seen Arora complain or "harbour any negativity".

Arjun also mentioned how he loved that she never tries to "change the narrative about things". Explaining how he always admires how she keeps her dignity on priority and keeps "her head down". He also said that Malaika lets her work do the talking and prioritises leading happy life instead one filled with negativity and hatred. The actor also mentioned how he learns something new from his girlfriend every day.

Arjun Kapoor's latest projects

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in black-comedy thriller film Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra, which released on March 19, 2021. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has a number of other projects lined for him. Kapoor will next be seen in the John Abraham production of Sardar Ka Grandson along with Neena Gupta and others. The film will release sometime in 2021 on Netflix.

Arjun has also wrapped up filming for the upcoming horror comedy film titled Bhoot Police which will see him play ghostbuster with Saif Ali Khan. The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021. Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend, Malaika Arora, also often shares posts on her Instagram handle about his latest projects or upcoming work, in support. Take a look below.

Image source - Malaika Arora Instagram