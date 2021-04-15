Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria jet off to Goa for 'Ek Villain Returns' second schedule

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria recently jetted off to Goa to commence the second schedule shooting of the upcoming thriller film Ek Villain Returns. The two stars took to their respective Instagram stories and shared their excitement of beginning with the second schedule of the highly anticipated film. Boasting a stellar cast including John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun, and Tara, the action thriller is slated to hit the screens next year on February 11, 2022. After shooting extensively in Mumbai for a month, the crew shifted to Goa amid the rising cases of COVID.

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Suataria leave for Goa

Director Mohit Suri who had earlier left for Goa with his team for a quick recce will begin the shooting from April 16. Apart from the sequel, the first installment of the film was also shot in Goa along with the director’s other ventures including Malang, Aashiqui2. Arjun shared the pictures and wrote, “ Aye Villain, Let’s do this.” On the other hand, Tara shared a picture while going to the airport and wrote, “ Aye Villain, you ready? Let’s go.”

Mohit had shared a selfie from the airport that saw him adopting extra security measures to protect from the deadly virus. Talking about taking the film’s second schedule shoot to Goa, Ekta Kapoor shared, “Shooting during these times is hard on the cast & crew, but they’ve shown fantastic resilience and great teamwork and have turned things around at such short notice; we are ready to roll this week. The scale and mounting of the film call for live, scenic locales instead of studio floors. Also, Goa has always been a character in itself in Mohit’s films. So I am excited to see how Mohit will showcase Goa in Ek Villain Returns.”' Ek Villain Returns' is jointly produced by T-Series & Balaji Telefilms.

The shooting of the film had already begun in March where John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted in Mumbai shooting for the same. Earlier, while spilling the beans around the project, director Mohit Suri called the film his 'dream project' and was always keen on making the sequel. Talking about the same, he said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

(Image credit: Instagram)

