Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaruia Resume 'Ek Villain Returns' Shooting In Mumbai Post Lockdown

After the strict restrictions were eased down in Maharashtra, the makers of the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns have resumed shooting in Mumbai. The shoot was halted in April due to the second wave of coronavirus. Actor Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have resumed shooting of Mohit Suri's directorial film. Balaji Motion Pictures took to their social media platforms to announce the commencement of the shoot of Ek Villain Returns. The post read, “Villains are back! Shoot resumes for #EkVillainReturns.”

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria resume Ek Villain Returns shooting

Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham and Disha Patani, is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain. Tara Sutaria also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the director with the clapperboard and wrote, “Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resume.” Arjun Kapoor responded to the post and commented, “ Aye Villain.” The second schedule of the movie was shot with Tara and Arjun in Goa. Ek Villain Returns will release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

Previously, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, the Arjun Kapoor revealed that Ek Villain Returns is not a brainless film, despite being a mainstream one. The Ishaqzaade debutant spoke in detail about his thoughts on the upcoming Mohit Suri film that he will be seen essaying a lead role in and here’s what he had to say. Nervousness about the release of Ek Villain Returns seems to not even be nearing the periphery of Arjun Kapoor’s mindset. In fact, he emphasised the importance of attempting to do diverse films, while maintaining a balance between them. ‘Full faith’ is what Arjun has in the upcoming Mohit Suri film. The shooting of the film had already begun in March where John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted in Mumbai shooting for the same. Earlier, while spilling the beans around the project, director Mohit Suri called the film his 'dream project' and was always keen on making the sequel.

Talking about the same, he said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/TARASUTARIA/Instagram/TARAN_ADARSH/Twitter

