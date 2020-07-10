Arjun Kapoor's 'Tevar': Making Of The Popular 'Madamiyan' Song

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's Tevar has several memorable songs that garnered widespread attention from fans. Madamiyan is one such popular song from the film. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Mamta Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

The peppy number is composed by one of the popular musical duos, Sajid-Wajid. The song features Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to the party anthem. The costumes of the music video are among the highlights of the film. The music video also features Shruti Hassan in a special appearance. With all that said now, here is what went into the making of the song:

Making of Arjun Kapoor's 'Madamiyan' song

In the making video, Arjun Kapoor shared how his character in the movie is respectful towards women. Mika Singh and other makers of the song also share the moment where they had to shed light on the 'respect' word in the lyrics of the song. Shruti Hasaan appreciated Arjun Kapoor and shared what is it like to work with him. She revealed that she was unaware of Arjun Kapoor's dancing skills, however, when she saw him performing she was surprised. Makers also appreciated Mika Singh's performance in the song.

Arjun Kapoor's Tevar is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and the flick released in the year 2015. The action film features Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Manoj Bajpayee also plays an important role in the action film. Shruti Hassan, one of the most popular actors in the South film industry, also makes a special appearance in the film. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Ghanshyam ''Pintoo'' Shukla and Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Radhika Mishra. The movie was noted for its memorable dialogues. It was shot in several beautiful locations. Some of the sequences were filmed in the Sambhar Lake located in the state of Rajasthan.

Arjun Kapoor has, time and again, impressed fans with his acting chops. He kickstarted his acting career with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra and the film went on to become a massive success. Some of the most memorable performances of Arjun Kapoor came in Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and Gunday.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Panipat. He essayed the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial. The actor has a couple of upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar where he will play the role of Pinkesh ''Pinky'' Dahiya. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kaashvie Nair's Chale Chalo.

