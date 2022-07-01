Arjun Kapoor Thanks Social Media Trolls For Motivating Him; 'It Has Not Been Easy But...'

Trailing the mega-success of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain in 2014, Mohit Suri is set to bring another passionate love story from the lens of villains with famed Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham taking on pivotal roles in its sequel. Recently, the Ek Villain Returns squad attended the trailer launch event wherein they showcased their fierce vibes in all-black outfits, reflecting their characters from the film. In an interview with ANI, Arjun Kapoor opened up about the film and reflected on how he deals with trolls on social media.

Arjun Kapoor extends gratitude to his trollers for motivating him

During the interaction, Arjun Kapoor shed light on the thrilling body transformation he underwent for the film and revealed how it was a real struggle for him because of his health issues. Adding to it, he mentioned how he was proud of himself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put his health a priority

He said, “I’m thrilled with the love that I have got for Ek Villain 2 trailer. Honestly, it has been a long road for me to ensure that I achieve a transformation that I’m proud of. It has been a real struggle because of my health issues but I thank everyone for their encouragement. I’m proud of myself for staying put, for putting in the long hours at the gym, for eating right every day and for having the mental strength to put my health as a priority.”

Furthermore, Arjun went on to reflect on the time when people criticised him and added how their feedback motivated him to bounce back. He then gave a message to all his trollers who criticised him, hated him and thanked them for the energy they gave him to transform himself.

“It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn’t know what I was going through. I didn’t reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I’m proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more,” he added.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor will later be seen in ventures like The Lady Killer and Kuttey.

Image: Instagram/@ arjunkapoor