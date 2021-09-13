Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has gone through a great body transformation before his Bollywood debut, has always been vocal about his love for staying fit and working out. From sweating into the gym for hours to playing soccer with friends, he has been doing a lot to take proper care of his physique. Now, the actor is all set to start fitness-related chat sessions on social media to motivate others towards fitness.

The actor shed some light on the initiative in a press statement and said that he is putting in extra effort each day to become better. "It is really encouraging to see people appreciative of the hard work that I'm putting in. It feels great to constantly try to become better. I have to give a lot of credit to my trainer Drew Neal and Akshat Arora, who has taken care of my nutritional needs with his inventive dishes, for keeping me on track. I'm really lucky that I have them to keep me focussed on my fitness goals every single day," he said.

Arjun Kapoor proposes his plans to start fitness-related chat sessions on social media

Arjun further added that he is sooner set to begin chat sessions with his trainer and food creator so that e can inspire others who are aspiring physical transformations. "A lot of people have been asking me to share how I have transformed myself and so, I'm thinking of starting chat sessions on social media with my trainer, my food curator, among others to discuss how a transformation can be achieved without pushing your body close to the edge, without doing it in a harmful way that can have adverse effects on one's body and health. One should have long-term planning to stay fit and healthy and not look at short-term results,” the Ishaqzaade actor opined.

The actor is also quite frequent while documenting his fitness side on social media, recently, he shared a video of him working out at a gym. "Chokra Jawaan ho raha hai, phir se..Day by day. Step by step. #WorkInProgress," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in main roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram