Arjun Kapoor shared a post heaping praise on his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, stating how she had evolved as an actor was 'phenomenal'. In his appreciation post, Arjun mentioned how proud he was to see his sibling reaching new heights. that Janhvi has been garnering positive reviews from the audience for her lastest outing Mili. Dropping an unseen childhood picture of the two, Arjun added that Janhvi's stint in Mili was 'spine-chilling' and 'brilliant'.

Arjun Kapoor shares unseen childhood pic with sister Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ishaqzaade star dropped two pictures alongside Janhvi one of which showcased a young Arjun pulling her little sister's pony as she looked on. He further shared the poster of Mili and mentioned, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! (Two red heart emojis)." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Love You," while several netizens rooted for their bond in the comments section of the post. Janhvi's sister Khushi also took to her Instagram stories and shared stills from the film, mentioning she's 'proud' of the actor that her sister is. 'It's Milli day today!!! So proud of you (red heart and pleading face emojis) miss you so much @janhvikapoor," Khushi wrote.

Janhvi's latest film Mili is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen and also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It follows the story of a 24-year-old woman named Mili Naudiyal, who gets stuck in a freezer and fights to stay alive. The survival drama been directed by Mathukutty Xavier, while Boney Kapoor has produced it.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARJUNKAPOOR)