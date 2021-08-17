Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate Team India's Historic Win Against England

The Indian Cricket Team scripted a historic win in the second test match against England at the Mecca of Cricket Lord's. Team India completely outplayed the hosts of the five-match test series by 151 runs on Monday, August 16 2021, and went up with 1-0. The day belonged to the bowlers of Team India whose commendable performance brought the country glory a day after Independence Day. As the entire country was celebrating the iconic win, several Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others, praised Team India for the achievement.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates Team India's win at Lord's

Arjun Kapoor praised the Indian Cricket Team for their historic win at Lord's on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of Team India with their scores and wrote, "What a win." He also added a GIF saying "Bravo bravo" in the story. England made 120 runs in the second innings on Day 5.

Athiya Shetty congratulates Team India

K L Rahul's rumoured girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty also reacted to Team India's win against England. The actor took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the Indian Cricket Team's win. She wrote, "What a game!!!" in the story.

Shahid Kapoor praises Team India for its stunning performance

Shahid Kapoor has often shared his love for cricket. The actor will also play the role of a cricketer in his upcoming film Jersey. As Team India marked its historic win on August 16, Shahid Kapoor was on cloud nine as he cheered for the entire team via social media. The actor shared the team's celebratory photo and wrote, "Wat a win at lords for the Indian Cricket Team. Stunning performance. Great character showed by the entire squad. Thrilling match. Test cricket at its best."

Vicky Kaushal watches the match on a film set

Actor Vicky Kaushal watched India vs England's Monday match on the sets of a film. The actor was seen celebrating India's historic win as he shared several videos on Instagram. In the story, the actor was heard saying "What bowling ya!" and "beauty" while watching the last wicket of England. He also wrote, "Top top Stuff #TeamINDIA!!" in the story.

IMAGE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM AND VICKY KAUSHA'S INSTAGRAM AND PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.