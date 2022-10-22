Arjun Kapoor Wishes 'first Co-star' Parineeti Chopra On Birthday; Ananya Panday Sends Love

Actor Parineeti Chopra is receiving love and adulation from fans, family members as well as film industry colleagues on her 34th birthday today, October 22. The actor, who's gearing up for the release of Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai, received a special shoutout from her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor, as he penned a quirky note for the birthday girl. Ananya Panday also posted a wish for 'dearest' Chopra and hoped for her day to be filled with 'top quality fun'.

Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday wish Parineeti Chopra on her 34th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 22, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Chopra and wrote, "Here's wishing a very happy birthday to my very first co-star and buddy in Bollywood, Joy AKA @parineetichopra." The actor continued, "May you reach the #Uunchai of success this year! Only love and luck for you, always." Take a look.

On the other hand, Ananya posted an adorable glimpse of her and Parineeti posing in stunning black attires. Wishing the Kill Dil actor, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest of dears! Wishing you top-quality fun today and everyday."

More on Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie Uunchai

Chopra will be sharing screen space with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is all set to release on November 11, 2022. Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that she grew up watching Sooraj Barjatya's films and it is a dream come true for her as she is now starring in one. She further expressed gratitude to the filmmaker, stating she's 'forever indebted' to him.

"Extremely grateful and forever indebted to Sooraj Sir for giving me Shraddha in his #Uunchai. I grew up watching his films, and today I am starring in one.. Pinch me!"

