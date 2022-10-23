Arjun Kapoor Wishes Ladylove Malaika Arora On Her Birthday; Says 'be Happy, Be Mine'

Actor Arjun Kapoor penned a loving note for his partner Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday, publicly expressing his adoration for the latter.

The Ishaqzaade actor shared a throwback glimpse with Malaika, as he asked her to "be happy, be mine." His post received compliments from many netizens, with Malaika also giving him a shoutout with an equally mushy response. Apart from Arjun, Malaika received birthday wishes from many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and more.

Arjun Kapoor wishes ladylove Malaika Arora on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor shared a mirror selfie of the couple posing in traditional attires. In the caption, he wrote, "The Yin to my Yang, Happy Birthday Baby, Just be You, be happy, be mine..." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Amy Jackson and more dropped heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Malaika reposted his story on her Instagram and responded to his caption by mentioning," Only yours."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media and wished Malaika by mentioning, "Happy happy birthday darling @malaikaaroraofficial you're a beautiful soul...all my love." On the other hand, Ananya Panday shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "The hottest and coolest, and you make it all look so easy. Happy birthday, Malla!! Love you."

More on Arjun and Malaika's work front

Last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani, Arjun is now gearing up for Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora are collaborating to bring a new web series named Arora Sisters. The web series will not only focus on their professional front but will dig deep into their personal lives.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARJUNKAPOOR)