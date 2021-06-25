Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies By The Plot And His Co-star?

Sardar Ka Grandson actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his stellar acting and versatility in roles in his movies. Last seen in the hit movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor has worked with several notable actors over the years from Kareena Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor will turn 35 on June 26 this year.

Arjun Kapoor's birthday

The actor will be celebrating his 35th birthday and we bring to you a quiz to test your knowledge of Arjun Kapoor movies. Are you confident to attempt a quiz to guess the title of the movie based on its plot description and co-stars? On the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, take a look at this quiz and try to guess correctly.

Arjun Kapoor's quiz

1. Portraying the role of Bikram and Bala, Arjun Kapoor and Ranvir Singh delivered a power-packed performance, giving out new bromance goals to the moviegoers. The light-hearted plot of the movie takes a turn after the two best friends fall in love with the same woman called Nandita, played by Priyanka Chopra. The movie was released in 2014 and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ki & Ka.

Gunday.

Finding Fanny.

Zero.

2. A refreshing concept in Bollywood, this movie was released in 2016 and featured Arjun Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor. The plot follows the story of a career-oriented woman named Kia, falling in love with Ki, a house-husband. The smooth relationship takes a nasty turn after feelings of jealousy and ego get involved. Can you guess the name of the movie?

Ki & Ka.

Half Girlfriend.

Mubarakan.

Namaste England.

3. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the movie featured talented actors such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Amrita Singh. One of the most successful Arjun Kapoor movies, the plot of the movie followed the story of Krish and Ananya, hailing from two different cultural backgrounds, falling in love. Opposed by their family for marriage, the couple braves through the challenges to be together.

Panipat.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

2 States.

Finding Fanny.

4. Released in 2013 and directed by Atul Sabharwal, the movie managed to bring out the versatility in Arjun Kapoor as he portrayed a double role in the movie. Featuring Zara Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rishi Kapoor, the thriller revolved around the life of Yashwardhan, a corrupt businessman chased by the police for committing a grave crime. The story takes a mysterious turn after his son is replaced by a lookalike to expose his wrongdoings.

Aurangzeb.

India's Most Wanted.

Sardar Ka Grandson.

Ishaqzaade.

5. Released in 2012, this movie was directed by Kaashvi Nair where the actor portrayed the role of Amreek Singh. The light-hearted story about a grandson trying to grant his grandmother's last wish to reunite her with her ancestral home turns complicated after getting involved in a cross-border predicament. The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Finding Fanny.

Mubarakan.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Sardar Ka Grandson.

Answers:

1. Gunday.

2. Ki & Ka.

3. 2 States.

4. Aurangzeb.

5. Sardar Ka Grandson.

