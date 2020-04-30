Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood Friends Who Have Also Shared Screen Space With Him

Being one of the successful stars in Bollywood, actor Arjun Kapoor has made some true friends in B-Town along with his career. His equation with Ranveer Singh is not just about distant relatives but they also seemingly share a very deep friendship. The actor has also made other good friends in the town like Parineeti and Alia with whom he had also shared the big screen. Arjun made his debut with Ishqzaade alongside Parineeti in 2012 and two years later he signed the film 2 States with Alia Bhatt. To know all the details about his closest friends with whom he has also shared the screen, continue reading.

Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s bromance is well known to all. In one of the interviews, when Arjun was questioned about his equation with Ranveer he replied, ‘I am Deepika’s Sautan’ jokingly. The two leading men have also shared the screen together in their movie Gunday. Gunday was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer Singh is Sonam Kapoor’s second cousin whereas Arjun Kapoor is Sonam’s first cousin.

Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reportedly share a cordial bond with each other. The two were also paired opposite each other the second time in their movie Namaste England. In one of the interviews, when Parineeti was asked about their friendship she said that working with a friend in a movie helps her work better. They have always been seen teasing and supporting each other on social media and also in various interviews.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved couples on screen. The two shared the screen space in the movie 2 States, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's book. On the couch of a chat show when Arjun Kapoor was asked about his special equation with Alia, he said that the two share a great bond.

