Arjun Kapoor's Daadi Reviews His Latest Movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's Instagram recently featured an adorable video where his paternal grandmother was seen reviewing his latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson. The movie features Arjun Kapoor in the lead role alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. The movie was released on 18th May on Netflix.

Arjun Kapoor's grandmother's review for his latest movie

In the video, Arjun was seen asking his grandmother whether she liked his latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson. His grandmother replied and said that she liked the movie to which the actor laughed and asked her if that was all she had to say. The actor also shared selfies with his grandmother. Arjun wrote "Dadi ka grandson" with heart emoticons as he shared his post.

Family, friends and fans react to Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

Family friends and fans loved Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post and filled the comment section. Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his brother-in-law Anand Ahuja left their comments on the actor's post. Actor Manav Vij and musician B Praak also commented on Arjun's post. While the majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments.

Sardar Ka Grandson cast

Sardar Ka Grandson cast includes Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in lead roles alongside Arjun. While John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari played Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the 1947 track. The story revolves around Amreek Singh played by Arjun Kapoor and his grandmother Sardar Kaur played by Neena Gupta suffering from a fatal disease and her only last wish is to visit the house which she and her husband built with love.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhoot police. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 10 September 2021. The actor will also be seen in the action-thriller movie Ek Villain Returns which is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie will feature actors like John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles alongside Arjun Kapoor.

