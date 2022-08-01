Arjun Kapoor's 'Ek Villain Returns' Goes Housefull In Theatres; Actor Pens Gratitude Note

Mohit Suri's highly-awaited psychological action-thriller Ek Villain Returns opened up to impressive box-office numbers, with a few shows going fully booked. The film's ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria recently visited the old Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai to surprise their fans and posed with the Housefull board kept outside the hall.

Sharing the glimpse from their visit, Arjun penned a gratitude note mentioning that such moments fulfil an actor's dream. He also quipped about sleeping with a 'smile on his face' following Ek Villain Returns' success. Also starring John Abraham in the lead role, the film hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns goes housefull in theatres

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 1, Arjun shared a picture of him, Disha and Tara Sutaria posing with the 'Housefull' board as fans surround them. In the caption, he mentioned, "Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye (what else does an actor need)!! Housefull board outside a cinema that's all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight... ." Take a look.

Hailing Arjun's stint in the film, fans reacted to his post by dropping comments like, "you all deserve this love," "watched the movie loved it," and "Absolutely....best movie of this year," among other things.

On the day of the film's release, Arjun shared another post expressing gratitude for having gotten the chance to play Gautam Mehra. Dropping a picture of him, Arjun wrote, "Some characters are etched into an actors' trajectory. Gautam is one such character and will always be. He helped me bring out aspects of my personality that were undiscovered by me. Plotted within a script such as Ek Villain Returns, the character radiates the right and relevant emotions, madness and energy. So grateful to have had this chance to embody this role."

On the work front, Arjun will now be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's Kuttey, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. He also has Ajay Behl's The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARJUNKAPOOR)