Arjun Kapoor's Favourite Gangster Movies Fans Must Check Out

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the industry today. He started his journey with Habib Faisal’s 2012 hit film, Ishaqzaade and since then, there has been no looking back. Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several successful films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend, etc. In an interview a few years ago with IMDb, Arjun Kapoor shed light on his favourite gangster movies of all time that everyone should watch. He also spoke about how underrated these films were back in India too. Take a look at some of Arjun Kapoor's favourite movies that you should add to your watchlist.

Arjun Kapoor’s favourite Hollywood gangster films

1. Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas starred Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta and was directed by veteran director Martin Scorsese. It is regarded as one of the greatest films to be made in the gangster genre. Goodfellas traces the story of mob associate Henry Hill and his loved ones from 1955 to 1980. Goodfellas also earned six Academy Award nominations with Joe Pesci bagging the Best Supporting Actor award. The film even won five awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards that year including Best Film and Best Director.

2. The Departed (2006)

The Departed was directed by Martin Scorsese and was a remake of the 2002 film, Infernal Affairs. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin. The film traces the story of an Irish gangster and an undercover state trooper who try to discover each other’s identities. The film was a hit at the box-office and also earned the praises of the critics. The Departed also won four awards at the Academy Awards that year for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

3. State of Grace (1990)

State Of Grace was directed by Phil Joanou. The film also starred Sean Penn, Ed Harris, Gary Oldman, Robin Wright, John Turturro, and John C. Reilly. The film was entirely shot in New York City and was based on Hell's Kitchen’s real-life gangster group, the Westies. The film was released around the same time that Goodfellas was released and due to its similar plot, it was not a success at the box office. However, State Of Grace was lauded by the critics. The film has a strong cult following today.

