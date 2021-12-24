Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Post For 'Jhakkas Chachu' Anil Kapoor Wins Hearts

Arjun Kapoor is well known for his humour and often takes to social media to pen done some of the most hilarious posts. The actor has now worked his magic on the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday. Calling him his 'Jhakkas chachu', he penned down a witty caption and also edited some of the actor's pictures in the background of other pictures, making fans laugh out loud.

Arjun Kapoor's hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor uploaded several black and white pictures and added the same picture of Anil Kapoor in the background of them all as he called him 'Youth ka Khazana'. He proved that Anil truly never ages and did so by showing the same image of him in 2060 as well, alongside an old version of himself, giving fans a good laugh. He portrayed how he has changed over time, right from when he was a young child to what he would look like in 2060, and conveyed that Anil Kapoor would still look the same. He wrote, "Youth ka Khazana, Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine, And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor!" He then added an iconic line of his chachu as he extended his best wishes to him and wrote, "P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!"

Fans loved the post and headed to the comments section to praise the actor for his sense of humour. A netizen mentioned "old is gold", while another commended the actor for his creativity with the 2060 versions of the duo. Others flooded the comments section with fire and clapping emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor also took the opportunity to share some memorable glimpses of her father and expressed her love for him. She also lauded him for his humility and courage and mentioned he was an inspiration to her. Her caption read, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!"

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor