Arjun Kapoor's 'mid-march Monday' Photo Receives Love From His Fans, Check Here

Actor Arjun Kapoor has amassed a lot of fans on his social media account. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a new photo with his fans. In the photo, he can be seen in a black suit while being in a pensive mood. In the caption, he wrote, "Mid March Monday..."

Arjun Kapoor shares pensive 'Mid March Monday' photo

Fans are showering immense love on the post and it has garnered over twenty thousand likes within a few minutes. Several fans praised his look while others showered their love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Arjun Kapoor's social media presence

Arjun Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is going to release in cinemas on March 19, 2021. The actor recently shared a still from the movie in which Arjun Kapoor can be seen pointing a gun at his head. In the caption, he wrote, "His story is as unique as him. Watch Pinky's urf my journey and remember to catch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar at a big screen near you on 19th March.

@parineetichopra | @neena_gupta | @jaideepahlawat | #RaghubirYadav | #DibakarBanerjee | @yrf | @sapfthefilm | @iamtarungahlot". Take a look at the post below.

Arjun Kapooor on the work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming movie with Parineeti Chopra called Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film revolves around the concepts of lies, mistrust, and suspicion. He is currently working on three other projects such as Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with Ishqzaade in 2012. He then starred in several other popular films like Gunday, 2 States, and Finding Fanny. He received a very positive response for his every performance. The actor also starred in some other movies like Tevar, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend, and Mubarakan. In 2019, he even played the role in a historical movie called Panipat and also featured in an action thriller called India's Most Wanted. In 2020, he lent his voice for the Hindi dubbing of the popular character Billy Butcher in Amazon's show The Boys.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

