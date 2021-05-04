Arjun Kapoor’s New 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Song 'Main Teri Ho Gayi' Is An 'epitome Of Love'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his family drama movie Sardar Ka Grandson. On Tuesday, May 4, the makers of the movie dropped its second single Main Teri Ho Gayi which is a soul-soothing romantic number. Arjun who plays the lead role in the movie posted a snippet from the music video on his Instagram.

Main Teri Ho Gayi song from Sardar Ka Grandson out now

This romantic number is crooned by Millind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba. Originally composed by Millind Gaba, Main Teri Ho Gayi is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has been released on the T-series' YouTube channel. The song also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari who play the role of Arjun Kapoor's grandfather and grandmother in the flashback portions of the movie. The video shows John and Aditi enjoying their time together in her mansion in Lahore in the pre Independence era and also shows the current time in which Arjun is having romantic feeling for his leading lady. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "The epitome of true love is here. #MainTeriHoGayi will make your heart melt with joy. Song out now!" Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here.

Reactions to Main Teri Ho Gayi song

Fans of the actor were quick to react to Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Netizens wished the actor all the best for his upcoming release and hoped that the song will be a super hit. Take a look at how the fans reacted to the song below;

More about Arjun Kapoor's latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson

Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson is the story of a grandson played by Arjun Kapoor who had promised his grandmother that he will take her to her ancestral property in Lahore but due to visa issues, she is unable to fly to Pakistan. As the promise has already been made, the grandson decides to get the house from Pakistan to India leaving his family members puzzled. The entire story unravels when the grandson begins to take all the necessary steps to make it happen. Besides Arjun Kapor, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth in key roles. Sardar ka Grandson is slated to release on Tuesday, May 18 on Netflix.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Netflix India Instagram)

