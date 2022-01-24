Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Shares Pictures From Photoshoot By Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor recently to her Instagram to share a few pictures from a photoshoot. The thing that caught everyone's attention was the 'director', Janhvi Kapoor, to whom Anshula has given special credits. Anshula posed in a traditional Indian lehenga and she looked every bit gorgeous.

Taking to the photo-blogging site, Anshula shared a series of pictures. Wearing a shimmery baby blue lehenga, she flashed a smile for the camera as her sister Janhvi was trying to tell her 'how to pose'. Anshula captioned the picture, "What you see here is basically @janhvikapoor directing me while I (somewhat) succeed in trying to keep my eyes open when I smile!" Anshula further wrote, "The struggle was real (because I’m the human equivalent of this ‘😂’ emoji), so we had to change tactics. Swipe right to see how we went from candid to planned it!"

Anshula Kapoor's recent post gets appreciation from celebrities

The pictures garnered a lot of appreciation from celebrities as well as fans and this can be proved by the reactions in the comments section of Anshula's post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Stunner and the cutest ❤️." Varun Dhawan also reacted to the post by commenting 'stunning', while Janhvi Kapoor dropped five red heart emojis. Apart from the Dhadak actor, Maheep Kapoor also commented with read heart emojis.

Fans call Anshula Kapoor 'Super Pretty'

Fans were quick to respond to Anshula's post. A fan wrote, "Okay what is going on here 😍😍😍 beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥", another fan commented, "So beautiful 🥰 Taking away all the Monday blues 💙🦋". Some of the comments included, "You are looking amazing😍😍😍😍😍", "Indian version of Elsa ✨ Super pretty", "Just speechless. Such a beautiful picture. God bless you with all happiness", "Absolutely Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥💋💋💋💋❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", "Lovely dress 👗! And you look absolutely fab in it. Love the jewellery too", "Hats off to you for refusing to bow down to societal pressure and sporting grey hair beautifully👍🏻 Inspiring others", and more.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor had posted a picture of Anshula with their pooch. The picture features Anshula hugging her dog. Arjun captioned it, "My Precious". Anshula instantly took to the comments section and penned an emotional note, which read, "Love youuuuu even when you’re sneakily capturing candids."

Image: Instagram/@anshulakapoor