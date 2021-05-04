Arjun Kapoor's Song 'Main Teri Ho Gayi' From 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Is All 'love' For Fans

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming comedy-drama film Sardar Ka Grandson's release is highly looked forward to by his fans. The audience has showered a lot of love on the trailer of the film that released on April 21, 2021. Recently, the makers of the film released a romantic track titled Main Teri Ho Gayi. See how netizens have reacted to Arjun Kapoor's new song.

Main Teri Ho Gayi song is sung by Millind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba. The music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. As soon as the song was released, viewers rushed in to comment on their thoughts on the song. Many have appreciated the duo's voices and said that they have done justice to the original Punjabi track. While many others have loved the chemistry between John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hyadri as both these actors have donned a desi look. See the reactions to the Main Teri Ho Gayi song below.

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram to announce that the track has been released. He also shared a snippet of the song. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "The epitome of true love is here. #MainTeriHoGayi will make your heart melt with joy".

Sardar ka Grandson trailer

The trailer of the film starts off with Arjun Kapoor explaining the concept of 'structural relocation' which means that a house can be shifted from one place to another as a whole unit. Further ahead, Neena Gupta, who plays the role of Arjun's grandmother expresses her last wish to visit her old house which is situated in Lahore. Arjun starts working out a plan to shift the house from Lahore to her grandmother.

Sardar Ka Grandson release date, cast and other details

Apart from Arjun and Neena Gupta, the ensemble cast of the film includes Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Seth essaying prominent characters. The movie is directed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan and Amitosh Nagpal. It is set to release on Netflix on May 18, 2021.

