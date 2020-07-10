Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Tevar': Here's The Making Of Its Peppy Track 'Let's Celebrate'

Tevar is an action flick starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The Amit Sharma-directorial also features Manoj Bajpayee as a pivotal character. The 2015 flick is an official Hindi remake of a commercially successful Telugu movie Okkadu, which stars Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla. South Indian star Shruti Haasan also marked a special appearance in the peppy song, Mad Miyan.

Composer duo Sajid-Wajid created the soundtrack of Tevar. It gained immense popularity as Amplifier singer Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the action-thriller flick. Before the full release of the soundtrack, Superman and Let’s Celebrate came out as lead singles. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the making of this peppy number. Read on:

Making of Let's Celebrate

A month before Tevar hit the theatres, the makers dropped a video on YouTube featuring the making of Let’s Celebrate song. It begins with background dancers practicing on the quirky sets of the song. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shares his experience with the making of Let’s Celebrate. He also applauded Imran Khan but says he had never performed for a song in a Hindi film in the past. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha also tells how much she loves Amplifier song.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza calls Let’s Celebrate one of his ''craziest songs''. He goes on to explain that they have tried and created something new with the peppy track. D’Souza recalls how they hung the camera in the middle of the sets and allowed Arjun Kapoor to film himself with it. According to the choreographer, it is the first time when lead actors shot themselves. While Arjun Kapoor attempts to make Sonakshi Sinha laugh, she stoles the show with her scintillating dance moves.

Costume designer Kunal Rawal describes that they had to keep the grungy bling vibes in the song. So, they opted for a sequined ensemble featuring a tiger motif for Arjun Kapoor, who covered his shoulders with a black vest. Producer Sanjay Kapoor also shares his experience and explains how proud he is to feature Bewafa singer in Tevar. He applauds Imran khan’s previous songs and seems grateful.

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

After Sanjay Kapoor, director of the movie Amit Sharma says that the team is shooting a feet-tapping number, Let’s Celebrate. He adds that it is their last day of shooting of the song. The video features fun and happy moments of Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, who are creating memories on the sets of Tevar before it ends.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.