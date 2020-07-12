Arjun Kapoor's 'Tevar': What Went Into The Making Of 'Superman' Song

Tevar stars Arjun Kapoor alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It also marks a special appearance of Shruti Haasan in the Mad-Miyan song. The action movie is an official remake of the Telugu flick Okkadu featuring Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film follows the life of a Kabaddi player, who tries to save a young lass from a deadly goon, Gajendra Singh as he desires to marry her against her wish. However, during the process, Pintoo and Radhika eventually fall in love with each other.

Upon its release on January 9, 2015, Tevar garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. They applauded the performance of Arjun Kapoor and his stunning chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of Superman song from the film.

Making of Arjun Kapoor's Superman song

The makers of Tevar released Superman as the lead single. The first song from the action movie features Arjun Kapoor. The actor looks like a cool young man while flashing his attitude to the tunes of this distinct number. Moreover, its raunchy lyrics received a lot of attention from fans.

While Wajid crooned Superman, Kausar Munir, Danish Sabri, and Sajid penned the lyrics of the song. According to the makers, the Tevar team had a tough time shooting it amid the scorching heat in the crowded streets of Agra. Composer duo Sajid-Wajid composed the music for the track.

The music video features filmmakers talking about the efforts that they have put in to create this peppy track. Arjun Kapoor recalls his experience when he heard Superman for the first time. He got shocked that director Amit Sharma was thinking of that zone for the music. The actor also added that he thought about doing it as not everyone gets the opportunity to work with such songs. Arjun Kapoor believes that it had a ‘proper hero entry’.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Director Amit Sharma reminisces about cracking Superman song on the first day itself. He says he thought that the song perfectly defines his character's attitude in the movie. Moving ahead, producer Sanjay Kapoor also shares his views on the making of Superman. He reveals that the track looks beautiful in the film. However, they had to face numerous challenges behind the camera to make it happen.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.