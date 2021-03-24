Arjun Mathur Details What He Is Up To After An ‘extremely Toxic’ Lockdown; Fans React

The countrywide lockdown that was imposed by the Central government in 2020 to curb the spike in the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing for some and a curse for others. While many people called the lockdown 'a blessing in disguise' as it gave them a chance to reflect on their lives, take a much-needed break and spend time with their loved ones, the other half did not enjoy it one bit. Made in Heaven star Arjun Mathur said his lockdown experience was 'extremely toxic and unhealthy' and the actor recently took to his Instagram to update his fans about his fitness game plan.

Arjun Mathur hits the gym post lockdown

In Arjun Mathur's latest photo, netizens can see the actor posing in the gym beefed up while wearing a black tank top and matching gym shorts. Along with the picture the actor wrote, "Finally starting to get somewhere.

No shortcuts. No substitutes. Just 4 months of extreme discipline, self-control, will-power and hard bloody work after an extremely toxic and unhealthy lockdown. No pain, no gainzzz."

Fans of the actor were quick to comment on the actors' post and started comparing him with Dwayne Johnson after seeing his body. His fans are loving the actors' recent gains and have been flooding his comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Damn sexy. Get those gains!" another commented, "Dwayne the Pilot johnson." Fellow celeb colleagues like Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Kapoor also wrote encouraging responses in the comment section. Check out the fan comments below:

Arjun Mathur's shows

Arjun Mathur rose to fame after playing the lead role of Karan in the Amazon Prime web series Made in Heaven. He is currently gearing up and is busy promoting the release of his upcoming web series show Silence Can You Hear it which is set to premiere on Friday, March 26 on Zee5. The series will feature Arjun Mathur alongside Prachi Desai and ace actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Other than that, the actor is also shooting for the second season of Made In Heaven, which follows the story of two wedding planners Tara and Karan played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively, who run an agency named Made in Heaven. The show portrays the traditional and modern traditions that take place in India with expensive and lavish weddings as the backdrop.

The filming for the second season started on March 2, 2021. Arjun Mathur also received an Emmy nomination for his role as Karan in the first season of the show. He will also be featuring in the college romance drama U-Special alongside Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee among others. The actor had recently taken to his social media handle to announce the news with his fans.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Arjun Mathur Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.