Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee In College Drama Webseries 'U-Special'

Lionsgate Play has roped in actors Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas, and Parambrata Chatterjee for its upcoming college drama series, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The show is the second original series to be green-lit by the streamer after the remake of the American comedy series Casual, featuring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar in the lead.

Tentatively titled U Special, the new series will be directed by Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana, who will also serve as the showrunner. Adhaar Khurana, who worked as an assistant director on Karwaan, will co-direct.

The story is set in the cheerful, quirky, and vibrant world of a large university campus filled with young people from all over the country. "We live with them, love with them, and share their highs and lows while they build, abandon, rebuild and eventually own their hopes, dreams and ideals. We also watch them encounter one of the most corrupt, widespread, and long-running academic scams ever to hit the north of India," read the official synopsis. READ | Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar to share screen space in the remake of Lionsgate play, 'Casual'

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia, said they are excited to announce their line-up of exciting and provocative original programming. "This series is designed to connect and resonate with young audiences who are our largest demographic. The production starts this month, with the show coming to the comfort of screens soon," Jain said in a statement. U Special will also feature Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and Ahsaas Channa.

Sharing the news on social media, Arjun Mathur wrote, "When the stars finally align. Very excited to announce the next project. Too many firsts with this one!" [sic] Arjun Mathur was recently included in the International Emmy Awards Nomination for his role of Karan Mehra in the web series Made In Heaven.

Sumeet Vyas' shows and movies

Vyas has starred in several popular shows and movies. Some of his notable works are English Vinglish, Love Per Square Foot, Unpaused and Made in China. On the small screen was a part of several serials like 1962: The War In the Hills, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore.

Parambrata Chatterjee's work

One of the biggest names in Bengali cinema, Parambrata made his Hindi film debut with Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Kahaani in 2012. His other Hindi projects include Gangs of Ghosts, Yaara Silly Silly, and Pari, where he worked with actor-producer Anushka Sharma. In the Netflix film Bulbbul, Parambrata played the role of an emancipated man of medicine.

(With PTI inputs)