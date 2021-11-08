Arjun Pens Cryptic Note After Revealing Having 'an Outburst On Set', Says He Had The Right

Actor Arjun Kapoor who has been making the headlines after his recent post for his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora on social media penned a cryptic post. The actor recently narrated an incident where he ‘outburst’ on the film’s set. Though he did not give much information about the entire incident, however going by the cryptic note, it seemed to be something great serious.

The actor took to his Instagram stories and informed that he got irritated which resulted in the outburst. Justifying his move, the Ishaqzaade actor also wrote that he had ‘every right to do what he did after knowing the reason. He wrote, “Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka... kal pata chal jayega (There's a lot of irritation but I'm not in a mood to explain. You will get to know tomorrow) !!!"

Going by the post, it can also be believed that he is building the suspense as half of his team members have begun the shooting of the upcoming film Kuttey. The film marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Asmaan’s directorial debut. Kuttey also stars Tabu, Konkona Sen, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and many more in the lead roles.

Arjun's co-star Radhika Madan begins shooting for 'Kuttey'

Radhika took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a picture from the sets while posing with the clapperboard. While announcing the filming, she wrote, “Back home @aasmaanbhardwaj @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj @vbfilmsofficial @currypuccasharma @ro_soma_y @dahiya_vishaaaal[sic].” Earlier on Sunday in a video by Bollywood Bubble, Arjun had said, "Damn you guys yaar. Pehle kyun nahi kiya yeh sab? Humari life aasaan hojati pata hai aapko (Why didn't you guys do this before? Our lives would have been much easier, do you know that)? You guys owe me an apology." Arjun's post on Monday is seemingly for an ad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Ek Villain Returns. John Abraham recently finished shooting for the film. Arjun also has The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/ArjunKapoor