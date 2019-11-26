Arjun Rampal Was The 1st Choice For A Hrithik Roshan Movie - Know More

Bollywood actor, Arjun Rampal turned 47, this year. The actor is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Arjun Rampal made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. While many may know about the roles he has played in Bollywood, here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

Read Arjun Rampal Birthday Special- His Best Five Films Which Shouldn't Be Missed

All you need to know about Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal comes from a Punjabi family. His father is Amarjeet Rampal who married a Dutch woman, Gwen Rampal. In 1994, he was announced as Society’s Face of the Year. Reports have said that he gained recognition after Rohit Bal spotted him at a party and helped him. He got married to the supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. After being separated from his wife Mehr Jesia in 2018, he started dating Gabriella Demetriades, who gave birth to a baby boy, recently. Here are a few facts about his work that not many would know:

Read Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jesia Get Officially Divorced, Daughters To Live With Mother

Arjun Rampal made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 2001

He also worked as a supermodel for a few years before turning to acting. Although being a supermodel and a wonderful actor, not all of Arjun Rampal’s films have been box-office blockbusters. The actor has done popular films like Rock on! and Om Shaanti Om

Kim Sharma, a Bollywood actor is Arjun Rampal’s first cousin

For the movie Lakshya, Arjun Rampal was the first choice of director Farhan Akhtar, but he got replaced by Hrithik Roshan because the latter was busy shooting for another film

After acting in a number of films, the actor has tried his hands at producing and directing too. He directed the film ‘I See You’ in 2006. The movie, however, did not do well at the box-office

The actor also hosted a television show Love 2 Hate U and was even one of the three judges of a reality television show Nach Baliye

Read Arjun Rampal Expresses His Delight Over Winning The Best Actor In A Web Series Awar Read Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Gets Called Out For 'copying' Neck Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.